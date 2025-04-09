Tottenham see Palace's Glasner as the perfect replacement for struggling Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur have opened contact with Oliver Glasner to replace Ange Postecoglou whose tactics are not paying off this season.

As reported by German outlet SportBild report via Sport Witness, Spurs are keen on Glasner to replace Postecoglou who has led the club out of both domestic cups and to a 14th place position in the Premier League. Glasner has led the Eagles to an FA Cup semi-final this season as well as another strong league position, three places above Tottenham.

Sport Witness reported that RB Leipzig are also huge admirers of Glasner with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp using his new role at Red Bull to try and draw away the Austrian manager. The report states that Glasner remains a candidate and then states that Tottenham “can offer a higher salary” and therefore beat RB Leipzig to the Crystal Palace manager.

According to the report from SportBild other Premier League sides are interested in Glasner which means Spurs will have to act quick if they want to secure his signature ready for next season. Glasner’s deal lasts until 2026 meaning any compensation to pull him away would be low, therefore helping Tottenham’s case to bring him in to try and turn the club aroun.