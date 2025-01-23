REVEALED: The two clauses in Haaland's new Man City contract

Erling Haaland's new contract with Manchester City includes several escape clauses, according to Spanish sources.

The Norway striker penned a deal with City last week to 2034.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Cadena SER says there are at least two major exit clauses included in the new contract.

The 24-year-old has an option to terminate his contract if City are relegated from the Premier League.

City remain accused of 115 breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations and are awaiting on a ruling.

Haaland also has the option to leave if the team misses the Champions League for non-sporting reasons this and next season.

The radio channel further states that Haaland is believed to have additional clauses from the third year onwards.