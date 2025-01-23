Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Arteta reveals that calling Vieira from Porto could be an option due to injury crisis
Scholes names the 2 Man Utd players he would keep this winter and who he would sell

Man City fullback Walker traveling to Italy to close AC Milan move

Paul Vegas
Man City fullback Walker traveling to Italy to close AC Milan move
Man City fullback Walker traveling to Italy to close AC Milan moveAction Plus
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is due in Italy today to complete his move to AC Milan.

Milan have agreed a deal with City over a loan agreement to the end of the season with an option to buy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Walker, reports BBC Sport, is traveling to Milan today for a medical ahead of signing terms.

The City captain also had an offer from the Saudi Pro League, but preferred to continue playing in Europe - and in Italy.

Walker, 34,  last featured for City against West Ham on 4 January.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueWalker KyleManchester CityAC MilanSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City reach agreement with AC Milan over Walker transfer
Man City's Walker due to complete AC Milan medical this week in major move
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Spurs transfer confusion - but not on Ange; AC Milan target Chelsea outcasts; Barcelona and Quenda