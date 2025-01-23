Man City fullback Walker traveling to Italy to close AC Milan move
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is due in Italy today to complete his move to AC Milan.
Milan have agreed a deal with City over a loan agreement to the end of the season with an option to buy.
Walker, reports BBC Sport, is traveling to Milan today for a medical ahead of signing terms.
The City captain also had an offer from the Saudi Pro League, but preferred to continue playing in Europe - and in Italy.
Walker, 34, last featured for City against West Ham on 4 January.