Man City angry after Premier League's lack of acknowledgment for Haaland contract

The Premier League's lack of acknowledgment for Haaland's new deal has upset Man City

The champions, who announced that Haaland has signed a 9.5-year contract, were expecting recognition from the league.

However, the two parties are involved in a legal case that has still not been decided.

The Premier League believes City have violated Premier League financial rules.

Meanwhile, City feel the rules are not being applied in the proper way, when it comes to their finances.

Per The Mail, City are surprised that securing a goalscorer such as Haaland for the long term has not resulted in a message of congratulations from the Premier League.