REVEALED: The cyclist and (ex-Liverpool) nutritionist driving Man Utd transfer policy

Paul Vegas
Manchester United's new transfer policy is being driven by director Sir David Brailsford and James Morton.

Morton was the head of nutrition and performance with cycling team, Team Sky.

The Daily Mail says the new project has been dubbed 'Mission 21' and will focus on signing young players to develop over established senior prospects.

The approach is being made with the aim to win the Premier League title within three years. The project was presented to staff last year.

United manager Ruben Amorim is fully on-board with the plans, which will be the focus of sporting director Jason Wilcox.

Brailsford has been Ineos’s director of sport since  2019. Belfast-born Morton is a former Liverpool employee, working at Anfield from 2010-2015. He is a professor of exercise metabolism at Liverpool John Moores University.

