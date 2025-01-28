Man Utd hoping to seal Borussia Dortmund's Gittens ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool bids

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United are making early moves to secure Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund this summer. 

Gittens is expected to stay with Dortmund until the end of the season, but United and Liverpool are preparing for a transfer tug of war. 

Chelsea is also interested in the 20-year-old winger, who has impressed in the Bundesliga. 

United have reportedly contacted Gittens' representatives to gain an advantage over their rivals, per Sky Sports.

The club hopes to finalize a deal before Liverpool and Chelsea can make their moves. 

This proactive approach could give United the upper hand in signing the talented winger.

