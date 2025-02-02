Ex-Man Utd scout: Hancko capable of playing for Liverpool or Real Madrid

Den Bosch chief Bernard Schuiteman insists Feyenoord defender David Hancko is destined for the top of the game.

Schuiteman is a former Feyenoord and Manchester United scout.

He said on Goedemorgen Eredivisie: "He can reach the highest level in football.

“Yes (he can play for Real Madrid or Liverpool), this is a player who just adapts everywhere. If he goes to Liverpool, he needs two to three weeks. After that he will be settled."

Hancko has been linked with Juventus and Atletico Madrid this season.