Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason
Man Utd attacker Rashford set for Aston Villa medical today

Ex-Man Utd scout: Hancko capable of playing for Liverpool or Real Madrid

Paul Vegas
Ex-Man Utd scout: Hancko capable of playing for Liverpool or Real Madrid
Ex-Man Utd scout: Hancko capable of playing for Liverpool or Real MadridTribalfootball
Den Bosch chief Bernard Schuiteman insists Feyenoord defender David Hancko is destined for the top of the game.

Schuiteman is a former Feyenoord and Manchester United scout.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said on Goedemorgen Eredivisie: "He can reach the highest level in football.

“Yes (he can play for Real Madrid or Liverpool), this is a player who just adapts everywhere. If he goes to Liverpool, he needs two to three weeks. After that he will be settled."

Hancko has been linked with Juventus and Atletico Madrid this season.

Mentions
EredivisiePremier LeagueHancko DavidLiverpoolManchester UnitedReal MadridFeyenoordDen BoschAtl. MadridJuventusFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Champions League play-off draw: Man City face Real Madrid, Celtic v Bayern Munich
Slot eager for Liverpool to go for Feyenoord ace Moussa
Liverpool serious about Ajax defender Hato