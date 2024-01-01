REVEALED: Terzic being discussed inside Man Utd

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic is being discussed inside Manchester United.

While manager Erik ten Hag's job is safe, United directors are discussing contingency prospects should results continue to underwhelm.

And The Sun says free agent Terzic features high on the shortlist of alternatives.

Terzic is available after resigning as BVB coach at the end of last season.

He had two spells in charge of BVB and has past English football experience with West Ham, where he was on the coaching staff during Slaven Bilic's time in charge.