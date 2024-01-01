Man Utd set knockdown price for Maguire

Manchester United are ready to sell Harry Maguire in January.

The Daily Star says United will seek to sell for £10m over the New Year.

Maguire has started three times in the Premier League and twice in cup competitions. But he has also battled with injury and is currently sidelined again with a knock.

The defender is now again to be transfer-listed ahead of the January market.

Maguire won't be short of offers, though turned down a move to West Ham last year.