REVEALED: Ten Hag was frustrated by Man Utd transfer failures

Ten Hag reveals Man Utd had several transfer failures when he was at the club

Manchester United’s former boss Erik ten Hag was upset at the club not signing more players for him.

The Dutchman was backed the tune of hundreds of millions of pounds, mostly on players that he knew or had coached in the past.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the failure to land other players left the manager frustrated during his time at Old Trafford.

According to ESPN, Ten Hag spoke to new investors INEOS about the previous transfer failures.

The likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Fede Valverde, and Frenkie De Jong had been desired midfield targets.

United's recruitment team deemed a number of Ten Hag targets as being unrealistic.