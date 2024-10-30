Jansson urges Frank to stick with Brentford

Malmo FC captain Pontus Jansson is urging Thomas Frank to stay with Brentford.

The Dane has been linked with the Manchester United job over the past fortnight.

But former Bees defender Jansson hopes Frank stays where he is.

"Thomas Frank has done no worse than (Erik) Ten Hag, so he could do the job well," the 33 year-old told Bold.dk.

"I love Thomas - who is a fantastic person and a fantastic coach. But I hope he doesn't leave Brentford. We'll see what happens in the future."