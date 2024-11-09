REVEALED: Ten Hag wanted Welbeck back at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag was keen to bring Danny Welbeck back to Manchester United for this season.

The Dutchman requested that United move to buy back Welbeck from Brighton over the summer.

Ten Hag sought the deal before United signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

The former United manager wanted Welbeck to act as mentor for young Dane Rasmus Hojlund.

But in the end, United's top brass chose to go in a different direction with their swoop for Zirkzee.