Paul Vegas
Everton boss Dyche pushed about Man Utd target Branthwaite: You know the financial situation here
Everton boss Sean Dyche concedes Jarrad Branthwaite could be sold.

The defender is again being linked with Manchester United this week after Everton fought off their attentions over the summer.

Dyche is clear that he can't stop Branthwaite or anyone else from leaving.

He said, "Bidding on players will have nothing to do with me. You know, or can imagine, the financial situation here.

"We have already had to sell players that I did not want to release. It's just part of the club's current business. It is likely that if someone offers enough money for any player - then they leave."

