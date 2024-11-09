Brighton boss Hurzeler confirms Niedzkowski addition

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed the addition of Daniel Niedzkowski to his staff.

Niedzkowski will join the Seagulls on January 1 from the German Federation.

He has been Germany U21 assistant coach since 2016.

Hurzeler told the Brighton website: "He is someone I know very well from Germany, and I have been eager to get him here together with my other employees.

"He starts with us in January, and I look forward to welcoming him to the club."