Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Amorim discusses plans for Ugarte at Man Utd
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Osasuna a serious challenge; Mbappe disappointed
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez denies James exit talk ahead of Las Palmas clash

Brighton boss Hurzeler confirms Niedzkowski addition

Paul Vegas
Brighton boss Hurzeler confirms Niedzkowski addition
Brighton boss Hurzeler confirms Niedzkowski additionTribalfootball
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed the addition of Daniel Niedzkowski to his staff.

Niedzkowski will join the Seagulls on January 1 from the German Federation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has been Germany U21 assistant coach since 2016.

Hurzeler told the Brighton website: "He is someone I know very well from Germany, and I have been eager to get him here together with my other employees.

"He starts with us in January, and I look forward to welcoming him to the club."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrightonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
De Zerbi threatens to quit Marseille: I'll leave the money and return my contract!
Brighton star Baleba aware of fresh Prem transfer rumours
Brighton boss Hurzeler raiding DFB for new staff addition