Eintracht Frankfurt set price for Arsenal, Liverpool target Larsson

Paul Vegas
Eintracht Frankfurt have set their price for Hugo Larsson.

Larsson has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Real Madrid just this season.

Now German journalist Christoph Michel, of Fussball News, reports Frankfurt are asking for at least €60m to sell Larsson this summer. 

The Sweden international has scored five goals and an assist in 32 matches this season. 

Larsson, 20, is now bound until the summer of 2029.

