Arsenal, Chelsea keeping tabs on Sesko situation at RB Leipzig

Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Benjamin Sesko's situation at RB Leipzig.

The London rivals are both interested in the centre-forward and RBL's struggles this season is offering encouragement.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bundled out of the Champions League and currently outside the Bundesliga top four, RBL could be forced to sell Sesko this summer to balance the books.

The Mirror says Chelsea and Arsenal are ready to pounce should RBL indicate any willingness to sell.

With RBL also committed to a €75m fee to sign permanently Xavi Simons, it's suggested they will have no choice but to listen to offers for Sesko and defender Castello Lukeba at season's end.