BVB chief Kehl admits Liverpool, Chelsea target Gittens "frustrated"

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl admits Jamie Gittens is frustrated.

The England U21 winger has been linked with a return home, where Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are among clubs keen.

Former Manchester City trainee Gittens is battling to find a way into BVB's starting XI, with Kehl conceding their young star is frustrated.

Kehl told BILD: "You can tell that he is frustrated at the moment. But in the end it's about the team - Jamie knows that too. He is still incredibly important for the club and has made himself a difference maker.

"But it's good for us that we have this competitive situation."

Also watching developments beyond the Premier League are Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

