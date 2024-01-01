Man Utd chief Ashworth: Sancho was fifth choice here

Manchester United technical director Dan Ashworth says they could afford to offload Jadon Sancho to Chelsea last Friday.

Sancho has left United for Chelsea on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Explaining the decision, Ashworth said: "We felt we had enough depth in that particular position to be able to cover it.

"We have four really good wide players; Jadon was the fifth, and that allowed us to make that decision."

On working with manager Erik ten Hag, Ashworth also stated: "I have really enjoyed working with Erik over the last eight weeks. I see that my job is to support him in every way possible to fully concentrate on the training pitch and the tactical game plan to ensure the team's success."