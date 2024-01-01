Man Utd chief Ashworth: Sancho was fifth choice here

Tribal Football
Manchester United technical director Dan Ashworth says they could afford to offload Jadon Sancho to Chelsea last Friday.

Sancho has left United for Chelsea on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Explaining the decision, Ashworth said:  "We felt we had enough depth in that particular position to be able to cover it.

"We have four really good wide players; Jadon was the fifth, and that allowed us to make that decision."

On working with manager Erik ten Hag, Ashworth also stated: "I have really enjoyed working with Erik over the last eight weeks. I see   that my job is to support him in every way possible to fully concentrate on the training pitch and the tactical game plan to ensure the team's success."

