REVEALED: Ratcliffe chiefs rejected Fernandes offer to personally bankroll Man Utd staff Wembley trip
REVEALED: Ratcliffe chiefs rejected Fernandes offer to personally bankroll Man Utd staff Wembley trip
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was left stunned by Jim Ratcliffe's aggressive cuts to staff last season.

Fernandes was particularly disappointed by Ratcliffe's decision to rip up the traditional payments for staff when reaching the FA Cup final.

Last season, staff saw the traditional benefits of a free ticket, travel, food and accommodation not offered for the Wembley clash with Manchester City.

The Athletic says  Fernandes was so "taken aback" that he offered to bankroll the staff's extras himself. But even that gesture was rejected by Ratcliffe's Ineos team.

Fernandes went onto to help United stun City in the FA Cup final last season.

