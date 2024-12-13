Fernandes says Man Utd squad must all take responsibility for Onana mistake

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes does not want to single out any players for their errors.

The Portuguese talisman has thrown his arm around Andre Onana after his howler against Viktoria Plzen.

Advertisement Advertisement

The shot stopper made a mistake while passing out from the back, gifting a goal to the home side.

United did rally back to win the game 2-1 thanks to two second half Rasmus Hojlund goals.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Fernandes said post-match: "We want to play from the back and everyone knows that, then we have to make the right decision on the pitch.

"Andre (Onana) thought that Matta (De Ligt) could get on the ball but he missed it and they scored a goal.

"It is not about Andre making the mistake, we don't look at individuals here when something happens on the wrong side."