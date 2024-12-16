Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes declared Amad Diallo "unstoppable" after their 2-1 win at Manchester City.

Fernandes struck from the spot to level before Amad found the winner in injury-time on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

The skipper later told Sky Sports: "He has been doing well, he has been doing great things and I think there is a still a lot to come from him because we really believe in his qualities and we know what he is capable of doing.

"He showed it again today. He is always alive and this is why he gets the penalty, why he gets the goal. He has been brilliant.

"We need him at this level because when he is like this he is unstoppable."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play