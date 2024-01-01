REVEALED: PIF ambitions remain unchanged at Newcastle

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan remains as enthusiastic as ever about the club's future.

Al-Rumayyan is representing Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and their investment in Newcastle.

There's been claims PIF are rethinking their ambitions for the club.

But a source told ChronicleLive: "There is a big picture. It's on track, the ambition was set three years ago to make the club competitive again at the highest level and that hasn't changed.

"There has been a lot done on and off the pitch in the last three years. They want sustainable success and they don't want to be a flash in the pan.

"The tone from the top is exactly the same as three years ago."