Scholes questions England talk for Newcastle boss Howe
Manchester United great Paul Scholes has questioned the England credentials of Eddie Howe.

The Newcastle United manager is a top candidate for the permanent England job, though Scholes isn't so sure.

“I think the prestige of the England job has gone a little bit,” Scholes said on the Overlap Fan Debate. “I think employing somebody who has just coached the Under-21’s, who is a coach, don’t get me wrong and he’s probably a good coach, I don’t know him, but I think England need a proper manager - not somebody who has had experience in the Under-21’s and done well with whatever age group.

“It’s that important a job that it has to be an experienced manager. Eddie Howe comes into that, I’m sure he does. But again, Eddie Howe has not really been that successful when it comes to winning prizes.

“There’s a brilliant squad there with England, an absolutely brilliant squad, really talented. I think they need the manager who lives up to that, he has to be of that stature and I just think, I can’t see Lee Carsley getting England over the line 

 

