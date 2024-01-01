REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho

Tribal Football
Chelsea's plans to sign permanently Jadon Sancho hinges on where they finish on the Premier League table this season.

Sancho has joined Chelsea on-loan from Manchester United, with a permanent option included.

Football.London says the clause can be triggered by Chelsea should they finish 14th or higher at the end of this season.

And the set price to sign Sancho will be for £20-25m.

The England winger is impressing for Chelsea after making the move on deadline day last month.

