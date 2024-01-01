Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
Man Utd agree personal terms with Moroccan star
Juventus playmaker turns down Liverpool and prefers Man Utd

REVEALED: Obi-Martin selects Man Utd ahead of "higher German bids"

REVEALED: Obi-Martin selects Man Utd ahead of "higher German bids"
REVEALED: Obi-Martin selects Man Utd ahead of "higher German bids"
REVEALED: Obi-Martin selects Man Utd ahead of "higher German bids"Action Plus
Manchester United are said to have swiped youngster Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal.

The 16-year-old is set for Old Trafford after being convinced by the Red Devils’ long-term project.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Fabrizio Romano, he has rejected significant offers from German clubs to move from London to Manchester.

The transfer expert posted on X: "Chido Obi Martin to Man United, here we go! Talented striker leaves Arsenal and he’s just accepted Man Utd proposal.

"Pathway key for Chido who’s turned down higher bids from Germany to sign for Man United.

"Project convinced 2007-born top talent to accept."

Mentions
Premier LeagueObi ChidozieManchester UnitedArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Obi-Martin makes statement confirming Arsenal exit
Man Utd face competition as Arsenal confirm Obi-Martin split
Arsenal accept Obi-Martin 'has left'; Man Utd push for agreement amongst crowded field