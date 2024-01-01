REVEALED: Obi-Martin selects Man Utd ahead of "higher German bids"

Manchester United are said to have swiped youngster Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal.

The 16-year-old is set for Old Trafford after being convinced by the Red Devils’ long-term project.

Per Fabrizio Romano, he has rejected significant offers from German clubs to move from London to Manchester.

The transfer expert posted on X: "Chido Obi Martin to Man United, here we go! Talented striker leaves Arsenal and he’s just accepted Man Utd proposal.

"Pathway key for Chido who’s turned down higher bids from Germany to sign for Man United.

"Project convinced 2007-born top talent to accept."