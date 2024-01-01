Obi-Martin makes statement confirming Arsenal exit

Arsenal’s teenage hotshot Chido Obi-Martin has thanked the club for the time he spent there.

The 16-year-old has posted a farewell message to the club and supporters as he becomes a free agent.

Obi-Martin is said to be closing in on a move to Manchester United, per British media reports.

The talented teenager scored five hat-tricks in the final nine games of the Under-18 Premier League season.

"Thank you Arsenal," his simple caption read.

He then added: "I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone at Arsenal for the last four years.

"The experiences and growth I've achieved here have been truly invaluable.

"A special thanks to the coaches, staff and teammates at Hale End. The memories made will always be remembered. Thank you once again for this journey. I wish everyone continued success and all the best for the future."