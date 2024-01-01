REVEALED: Newcastle initiated Ashworth talks with Man Utd

Newcastle initiated fresh talks with Manchester United over the departure of technical director Dan Ashworth, it has been revealed.

The two clubs announced last night that an agreement had been struck over compensation for Ashworth to make the move to Old Trafford.

The deal had appeared at a bitter deadlock as Newcastle were insisting on £20m to release Ashworth from his contract, with United only offering £3m.

The Sun says Newcastle made the first move last week, with concerns over the Profit & Sustainability rules. Eventually after a weekend of negotiations a compromise fee of £6-8m was settled.

The deal means Ashworth can now begin his new job immediately.