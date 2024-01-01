Man Utd remain locked in Newcastle talks for Ashworth

Tribal Football
Manchester United are said to be getting closer to securing an agreement with Newcastle United over Dan Ashworth.

The Magpies' previous sporting director, who is now on gardening leave, wants to join the Red Devils.

However, the two clubs have been unable to come to an agreement on compensation.

Per ESPN, there will be an arbitration hearing in the coming weeks if no resolution comes to fruition.

However, they state that all sides believe that they will be able to find an agreement.

United’s new co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has spoken about how Newcastle are being unreasonable regarding Ashworth.

