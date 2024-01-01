Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd and Newcastle release co-statement on Ashworth

Man Utd and Newcastle release co-statement on Ashworth
Man Utd and Newcastle release co-statement on Ashworth
Man Utd and Newcastle release co-statement on AshworthAction Plus
Manchester United and Newcastle United have come to an agreement on Dan Ashworth.

The Red Devils have officially confirmed that Ashworth is their new sporting director, effective immediately.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The two clubs came to an agreement on his fee, which lets him exit his contract with Newcastle without needing to do more gardening leave.

The two clubs stated: “Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United. 

“The terms of this agreement remain confidential between the clubs. 

“Newcastle United thanks Dan for his services and wishes him well for the future.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueNewcastle UtdManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd and Newcastle reach terms over Ashworth compo
Man Utd remain locked in Newcastle talks for Ashworth
Man Utd ahead of Prem rivals for Barcelona defender Araujo