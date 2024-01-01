Man Utd and Newcastle release co-statement on Ashworth

Manchester United and Newcastle United have come to an agreement on Dan Ashworth.

The Red Devils have officially confirmed that Ashworth is their new sporting director, effective immediately.

The two clubs came to an agreement on his fee, which lets him exit his contract with Newcastle without needing to do more gardening leave.

The two clubs stated: “Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United.

“The terms of this agreement remain confidential between the clubs.

“Newcastle United thanks Dan for his services and wishes him well for the future.”