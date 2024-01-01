Man Utd and Newcastle reach terms over Ashworth compo

Tribal Football
Manchester United and Newcastle United have agreed compo terms for technical director Dan Ashworth.

BBC Sport says an out-of-court settlement was reached last week.

As such, United are expected to soon announce that Ashworth is free to take up his role at the club.

Ashworth will oversee football operations at United, with Simon Wilcox acting as sporting director..

Newcastle had been demanding £20m to release Ashworth from his contract, while United's latest offer before mediation had reached only £2m.

