REVEALED: New Haaland Man City deal DOES include buyout clause

Erling Haaland's new contract with Manchester City DOES include a buyout clause, it has been claimed.

It was announced on Friday that Haaland had signed a new deal to 2034, with the escape clauses in his previous deal written out.

However, AS says Haaland can still leave City with a buyout clause coming into effect approximately halfway through the duration of the contract. The fee is yet to be disclosed.

Only in this way has Haaland agreed to sign a nearly ten-year contract with City. Without it, it would have been impossible.

The clause could become effective starting in the summer of 2029 or 2030, but the exact date has not yet been revealed.