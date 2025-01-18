Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Amorim speaks on Antony leaving Man Utd, Hojlund's lack of goals and Ugarte's low stamina
Guardiola praises Man City chiefs as three signings due

REVEALED: New Haaland Man City deal DOES include buyout clause

Paul Vegas
REVEALED: New Haaland Man City deal DOES include buyout clause
REVEALED: New Haaland Man City deal DOES include buyout clauseManchester City
Erling Haaland's new contract with Manchester City DOES include a buyout clause, it has been claimed.

It was announced on Friday that Haaland had signed a new deal to 2034, with the escape clauses in his previous deal written out.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, AS says Haaland can still leave City with a buyout clause coming into effect approximately halfway through the duration of the contract. The fee is yet to be disclosed.

Only in this way has Haaland agreed to sign a nearly ten-year contract with City. Without it, it would have been impossible. 

The clause could become effective starting in the summer of 2029 or 2030, but the exact date has not yet been revealed.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta: More contracts like Haaland's?
Man City haggle with Juventus over Cambiaso fee
Wantaway Man City captain Walker welcomes AC Milan approach