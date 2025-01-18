Arsenal boss Arteta: More contracts like Haaland's?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is unsure about longer term contracts becoming the norm.

Erling Haaland penned a new deal to 2034 with Manchester City on Friday.

"Yes, that's news. If they are willing to commit to a player for so long, it is because they are really happy, so this is good news for them," said Arteta, a former City assistant coach.

"It seems, as there have been a few examples of it. But I don't know. I don't know if all clubs will go that way and what the reasons are.

"I think it will be very special cases. Maybe we also start with managers and make ten-year contracts.

"It can also be with the physiotherapists and journalists. I don't know..."