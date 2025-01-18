Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Amorim speaks on Antony leaving Man Utd, Hojlund's lack of goals and Ugarte's low stamina
Guardiola praises Man City chiefs as three signings due

Arsenal boss Arteta: More contracts like Haaland's?

Carlos Volcano
Arsenal boss Arteta: More contracts like Haaland's?
Arsenal boss Arteta: More contracts like Haaland's?Action Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is unsure about longer term contracts becoming the norm.

Erling Haaland penned a new deal to 2034 with Manchester City on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Yes, that's news. If they are willing to commit to a player for so long, it is because they are really happy, so this is good news for them," said Arteta, a former City assistant coach.

"It seems, as there have been a few examples of it. But I don't know. I don't know if all clubs will go that way and what the reasons are.

"I think it will be very special cases. Maybe we also start with managers and make ten-year contracts.

"It can also be with the physiotherapists and journalists. I don't know..."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautArsenalManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Txiki delighted securing Haaland to new Man City contract
Haaland ends exit talk with new NINE-YEAR Man City contract
Arsenal winning race to sign Real Sociedad's Zubimendi