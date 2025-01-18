Man City haggle with Juventus over Cambiaso fee

Manchester City are haggling with Juventus over a fee for Andrea Cambiaso.

Ahead of tonight's clash with AC Milan, Juve coach Thiago Motta was pushed about the fullback's situation.

Asked about the prospect of losing Cambiaso to City, Motta said: "You said something right: I don't like talking about the market, let alone an if... Imagine that I have nothing to add.

"Andrea Cambiaso is doing very well and will be on the pitch tomorrow. That's for sure."

Meanwhile, City are said to be offering €75m for Cambiaso, with Juve believed to want €95m to sell.