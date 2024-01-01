REVEALED: Man Utd made approach to Stuttgart coach Hoeness

Manchester United sounded out Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness about replacing Erik ten Hag over the summer, it has been revealed.

BILD says United made contact with Hoeness after United won the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

At the time, Ten Hag's position was being reviewed by United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team as alternative options were being approached.

Hoeness fielded contact from United, but politely "declined".

Having guided Stuttgart to a second-place finish, Hoeness was eager to guide his team in the Champions League this season.