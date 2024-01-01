REVEALED: The big De Ligt concern Bayern Munich had before Man Utd sale

Bayern Munich management felt Matthijs de Ligt was becoming too heavy ahead of selling him to Manchester United.

The Daily Mail says Bayern staff had concerns about the defender spending too much time in the gym. There was a feeling De Ligt was losing his athleticism due to bulking up.

A source said: "There was a feeling at Bayern that between De Ligt leaving Ajax for Juventus and then arriving at Bayern that he lost his flexibility and speed because he spent too much time in the gym.

"There was little positivity about De Ligt from Bayern."

United are said to have been aware of Bayern's complaints ahead of splashing out €45m to land the defender in August.