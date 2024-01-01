Tribal Football
Most Read
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear
SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa
Man Utd captain Fernandes on Man City Amorim rumours: Everyone sees his quality
Van Bronckhorst warns top striker is not for sale as Arsenal and Man City circle

REVEALED: The big De Ligt concern Bayern Munich had before Man Utd sale

REVEALED: The big De Ligt concern Bayern Munich had before Man Utd sale
REVEALED: The big De Ligt concern Bayern Munich had before Man Utd saleAction Plus
Bayern Munich management felt Matthijs de Ligt was becoming too heavy ahead of selling him to Manchester United.

The Daily Mail says Bayern staff had concerns about the defender spending too much time in the gym. There was a feeling De Ligt was losing his athleticism due to bulking up.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A source said: "There was a feeling at Bayern that between De Ligt leaving Ajax for Juventus and then arriving at Bayern that he lost his flexibility and speed because he spent too much time in the gym.

"There was little positivity about De Ligt from Bayern."

United are said to have been aware of Bayern's complaints ahead of splashing out €45m to land the defender in August. 

Mentions
Premier Leaguede Ligt MatthijsBayern MunichManchester UnitedFootball TransfersBundesliga
Related Articles
Chido Obi-Martin a transfer coup: But can Dane buck the trend of Man Utd academy recruits?
Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands
Bayern Munich coach Kompany denies freezing out West Ham, Man Utd target Goretzka