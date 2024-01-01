Everton prepare offer for Stuttgart winger Mvumpa

Everton could be showing interest in DR Congo winger Silas Katompa Mvumpa.

The 26-year-old is on loan at Red Star Belgrade from VfB Stuttgart in Germany.

Per Florian Plettenburg of Sky Germany, Everton may be ready to put in a January bid.

Silas joined the Serbian outfit on loan with an option to buy, which means any money would go to Red Star.

The Serbian club may consider selling him after a short time, but only if they can make a big profit.

Everton and Villarreal are the two teams mentioned as having the strongest interest in Mvumpa.