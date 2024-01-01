Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd TWICE rejected by Inzaghi
Tottenham fullback Porro: I feel ready to join Real Madrid
Calafiori warns Arsenal pal Trossard ahead of Italy's clash with Belgium
Liverpool reach mega adidas deal as they prepare to leave Nike

Everton prepare offer for Stuttgart winger Mvumpa

Everton prepare offer for Stuttgart winger Mvumpa
Everton prepare offer for Stuttgart winger MvumpaAction Plus
Everton could be showing interest in DR Congo winger Silas Katompa Mvumpa.

The 26-year-old is on loan at Red Star Belgrade from VfB Stuttgart in Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Florian Plettenburg of Sky Germany, Everton may be ready to put in a January bid.

Silas joined the Serbian outfit on loan with an option to buy, which means any money would go to Red Star.

The Serbian club may consider selling him after a short time, but only if they can make a big profit.

Everton and Villarreal are the two teams mentioned as having the strongest interest in Mvumpa.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSilasEvertonVfB StuttgartBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen title winner Tella: Arsenal release left me floored
Borussia Dortmund buying Man City fullback Couto
Matthaus: Klopp hire shows Red Bull thinking big