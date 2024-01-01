REVEALED: Man Utd approach Lillestrom for head coach Georgson

Lille coach Andreas Georgson is a target for Manchester United.

A set-piece coach with Southampton, he left Saints in December to become head coach of LSK.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Swede has a contract with Lilleström, which is in eighth place in the Eliteserien, through to the 2026 season.

But Nettavisen says Georgson is wanted by United.

They see Georgson as their new set-piece expert, after losing Eric Ramsay last year to Minnesota United.

Lilleström has been informed of United's interest.