Atletico Madrid rival Ligue 1 pair for West Ham defender Aguerd

Atletico Madrid are lining up a move for West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd.

Aguerd is available from West Ham this summer, with the Irons seeking €20m to sell.

Lille are interested in the Morocco international, where he is seen as a replacement for new Manchester United signing Leny Yoro.

However, Foot Mercato says Atletico are also now coming forward.

And West Ham have welcomed their interest, with management eager to cash in on Aguerd this summer.

Nice have also been offered Aguerd with Jean-Clair Todibo potentially leaving in the coming weeks.