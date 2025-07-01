Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest
Man Utd willing to bid big for PSG starlet Simons
Man Utd legend's persuasive powers helped seal Yoro deal

Atletico Madrid rival Ligue 1 pair for West Ham defender Aguerd

Atletico Madrid rival Ligue 1 pair for West Ham defender Aguerd
Atletico Madrid rival Ligue 1 pair for West Ham defender Aguerd
Atletico Madrid rival Ligue 1 pair for West Ham defender AguerdLaLiga
Atletico Madrid are lining up a move for West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd.

Aguerd is available from West Ham this summer, with the Irons seeking €20m to sell.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lille are interested in the Morocco international, where he is seen as a replacement for new Manchester United signing Leny Yoro.

However, Foot Mercato says Atletico are also now coming forward.

And West Ham have welcomed their interest, with management eager to cash in on Aguerd this summer.

Nice have also been offered Aguerd with Jean-Clair Todibo potentially leaving in the coming weeks.

 

Mentions
Ligue 1Aguerd NayefManchester UnitedAtl. MadridLilleNicePremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa make serious move for Nice defender Todibo
REVEALED: Man Utd won Yoro battle after 'strategic error' from PSG
Lille and Yoro at loggerheads over Real Madrid, Man Utd offers