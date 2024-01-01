Tribal Football
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Furious Real Madrid management are ready to end ties with super agent Jorge Mendes.

Okdiario says Real chiefs are fuming after Mendes placed Leny Yoro at Manchester United ahead of them this summer.

Real knew Yoro favoured a move to Madrid over Manchester and had been told by the player, himself, that they were his preference.

But Mendes' demands involving Yoro's €10m-a-year personal terms turned off Real, along with Lille's €63m valuation. And rather than sit out the final year of his LOSC deal before joining Real, Yoro and Mendes decided to take up United's proposal.

However, it's not only Mendes' work with Yoro which has angered Real. The Portuguese has also ferried away highly-rated teen Paulo Iago to Sporting CP.

The 17 year-old was offered new terms by Real to continue his education inside La Fabrica, but instead Mendes has now placed the whizkid with Sporting.

As such, Real directors are now discussing ending all ties with Mendes and winding up future business discussions with the agent.

