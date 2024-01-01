Man Utd legend's persuasive powers helped seal Yoro deal

Manchester United's legendary defender Rio Ferdinand was key to persuading highly-rated Leny Yoro to join them this summer over Real Madrid.

Yoro has spoken out in a recent interview with the club website after signing a five-year contract with the club after agreeing a £52m move from French club Lille.

Advertisement Advertisement

This deal however would not have been completed without help from Rio Ferdinand with the 18-year-old Yoro explaining that the former England star had already adopted a more direct approach that made up his mind.

"Two weeks ago, he called me.”

"We spoke for 10 minutes about Man United, so he helped me a lot to make my choice.”

"He mainly spoke about the club and what it's like. That this is a historic club with a big story, and if I go there, I need to fight for the club, to be ready, because this is the biggest club in the world.”

"It was really good to speak about this."

Yoro has already been involved in pre-season as he made his debut in the pre-season victory over Rangers at Murrayfield.