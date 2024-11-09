Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Man City midfielder Rodri voted Ballon d'Or winner ahead of Vini Jr by clear margin
Manchester City midfielder Rodri was voted this year's Ballon d'Or winner ahead of Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior by a clear margin.

L'Equipe has published the vote count from last week's award presentation.

Rodri secured 1170 votes, the Brazilian — 1129.

Vinicius - and the entire Real Madrid delegation - snubbed the award ceremony in Paris after learning of the Brazilian had not been voted the winner.

Last season, Rodri played 50 matches for City, scored 9 goals and made 14 assists. Together with the team, he won the Premier League and Club World Cup.

Premier LeagueRodriManchester CityReal MadridLaLigaVinicius Junior
