Liverpool to bid for Tchouameni as Real Madrid interest in Rodri grows

Ansser Sadiq
Premier League giants Liverpool are ready to revive their interest in Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French midfielder is at Real Madrid, who signed him over the Reds in the summer of 2022.

Per Sacha Tavolieri, Tchouameni’s position at Real is less certain at present, given their poor start to the season.

Real want to bring in Rodri from Manchester City to shore up their midfield and give them better passing options in that area of the field.

The source adds that they would consider offers in the region of £50M for Tchouameni.

If they are unable to sign Rodri, the capital club will move for Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

