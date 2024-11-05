Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr floored by Ballon d'Or snub

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr has been floored by last week's Ballon d'Or snub.

Vinicius was overlooked for the award in favour of Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, speaking on El Chiringuito, states the decision has hit the Brazilian hard.

He explained, "They tell me that Vinicius after the unfortunate stick he suffered last Monday, although Rodri is a great player, he is very low in morale.

"In the end he doesn't know when he can win a Ballon d'Or again. However, he is very grateful to Real Madrid for not having traveled to Paris and for solidarity.

"Morale is below minimums and Real Madrid is making efforts to get him back."