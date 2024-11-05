Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash
Amorim wants Man Utd to bring back Carreras

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr floored by Ballon d'Or snub

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr floored by Ballon d'Or snub
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr floored by Ballon d'Or snubLaLiga
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr has been floored by last week's Ballon d'Or snub.

Vinicius was overlooked for the award in favour of Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, speaking on El Chiringuito, states the decision has hit the Brazilian hard.

He explained, "They tell me that Vinicius after the unfortunate stick he suffered last Monday, although Rodri is a great player, he is very low in morale.

"In the end he doesn't know when he can win a Ballon d'Or again. However, he is very grateful to Real Madrid for not having traveled to Paris and for solidarity.

"Morale is below minimums and Real Madrid is making efforts to get him back."

Mentions
LaLigaVinicius JuniorRodriReal MadridManchester City
Related Articles
Benzema insists ex-Real Madrid teammate Vini Jr deserved Ballon d'Or ahead of Rodri
Domenech: Rodri the right Ballon d'Or choice; Mbappe and Vini Jr can't succeed in same Real Madrid team
Barcelona midfielder Gavi congratulates Rodri on Ballon d'Or