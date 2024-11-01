Tribal Football
Man City aware Real Madrid sending out feelers for Rodri
Manchester City chiefs are calm over Rodri's commitment.

Cadena SER says Real Madrid see the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner as the ideal successor for Toni Kroos after the German's retirement last summer.

City are aware of Real's interest, but the board is confident securing Rodri to a new deal.

The Spain midfielder's current contract runs to 2027, but City intend to extend and raise his terms.

And there's a confidence Rodri will put pen to paper before the end of the season.

