REVEALED: Lip-reader offers take on clash between Man City boss Guardiola and Brighton's Van Hecke
After Brighton's 2-1 win, Guardiola confronted Van Hecke after a previous incident involving City striker Erling Haaland.
Lip-reader Jeremy Freeman has studied the video of the exchange and offered his interpretation of the exchange:
Guardiola – 'Are you joking?'
Guardiola – 'Are you serious?'
Guardiola – 'You don't do that'
Van Hecke – 'uh?'
Guardiola – 'You asked for…crying'
Guardiola – 'Are you crying?'
Van Hecke – 'uh'
Guardiola – 'Of course not'
Guardiola – 'Are you proud of it?'
Van Hecke – 'Sure'
Guardiola – 'Fair play for that…'
Van Hecke – 'Why?'
Guardiola – 'At least….' – hidden whisper into ear.
Guardiola – 'No come on baby..no..'
Guardiola – 'No, let's go clap'
Guardiola – 'You played a good game. I still like to congratulate you'
Van Hecke – 'OK…both of us……as well…really…' (there are missing bits that I couldn't catch)
Guardiola – 'Congratulations, anyway …enjoy your night'
Van Hecke – 'Thank you'
The result was a fourth consecutive defeat for City - a first in Guardiola's managerial career.