REVEALED: Lip-reader offers take on clash between Man City boss Guardiola and Brighton's Van Hecke

An expert lip-reader has offered his take on the passionate exchange between Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke on Saturday.

After Brighton's 2-1 win, Guardiola confronted Van Hecke after a previous incident involving City striker Erling Haaland.

Lip-reader Jeremy Freeman has studied the video of the exchange and offered his interpretation of the exchange:

Guardiola – 'Are you joking?'

Guardiola – 'Are you serious?'

Guardiola – 'You don't do that'

Van Hecke – 'uh?'

Guardiola – 'You asked for…crying'

Guardiola – 'Are you crying?'

Van Hecke – 'uh'

Guardiola – 'Of course not'

Guardiola – 'Are you proud of it?'

Van Hecke – 'Sure'

Guardiola – 'Fair play for that…'

Van Hecke – 'Why?'

Guardiola – 'At least….' – hidden whisper into ear.

Guardiola – 'No come on baby..no..'

Guardiola – 'No, let's go clap'

Guardiola – 'You played a good game. I still like to congratulate you'

Van Hecke – 'OK…both of us……as well…really…' (there are missing bits that I couldn't catch)

Guardiola – 'Congratulations, anyway …enjoy your night'

Van Hecke – 'Thank you'

 

The result was a fourth consecutive defeat for City - a first in Guardiola's managerial career.

 

