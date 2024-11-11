Brighton defender Van Hecke details his furious Pep exchange

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke insisted that his heated exchange with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was not a big issue.

Van Hecke was approached by Guardiola after the final whistle, with the two in animated discussions.

However, the defender was not critical of Guardiola, stating the two were just discussing an incident late in the game when the center half tussled with Ciy forward Erling Haaland.

“We were just speaking about the foul at the end in the box. He asked me what happened in the box and I explained,” Van Hecke stated post-game.

“He congratulated me. I said they had a great team. He is a great manager.

“You see the way his team played at the end of last season when we lost 4-0.”

The 24-year-old added: “I felt like the whole game I was in the rondo. I only have a lot of respect for him.”