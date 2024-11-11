Guardiola: Man City players will break slump; we're special people

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola called for patience and perspective for his team.

The Spaniard has lost four games in a row for the first time in his managerial career.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola, whose side won the last four Premier League titles, are now five points adrift of Liverpool.

But Guardiola stated after a loss to Brighton: “I was a football player, and many times I lost a lot of games, four in a row, five in a row, six in a row.

“I never expect different from the fact we won in the past, that we are special. People can believe that, but it's not true.

"You can lose four games in different competitions. I know after you win, everything is perfect and you lose it, for example, against Fulham we won, and we played miles away worse than today. It is important to put it in perspective.

"Before the season, he's going to do it easy, right? You win the treble and was a failure. You know, after one, three or four or five periods, I was a failure. Team was a failure. Then with the Champions League, now, no, win the Champions League, and I was not a failure. So we won.

“Right now we are not in our best. It's obvious, but still it is around November, so hopefully come back and step by step, do it, because the league had the feeling that every game will be tough for all the team.

"We have to recover our best. And we will see.”