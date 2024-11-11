Huerzeler on Brighton star Baleba: "He can always be the best player on the pitch"

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has opened up on youngster Carlos Baleba and how he could progress to be one of the best players at the club.

The Seagulls pulled off an impressive win over champions Manchester City at the weekend as they pushed up to 6th place, joint on points with 3rd placed Chelsea.

Hurzeler spoke after the game on how Baleba could become one of the biggest talents at the club despite his limited minutes this season due to a minor injury.

He said, “I think he can always be the best player on the pitch. Now I think it is important to bring consistency to his development.

“I think he showed a great process, a great development so far this season.

“But it is still early this season and we have to build him and give him the environment where he can improve.

“I am very happy he has this intrinsic motivation to always improve every day, to listen when we say something to him in the individual analysis or in the group.

“He always tries to be better every day and I think that is very important for young players. Carlos is a very, very young player so he is still in a process.

The 20 year old has played in just 3 games this season but Hurzeler clearly sees the potential in the young midfielder.

“He has big potential. He is not fully fit, otherwise he would be a possible starter.

“He has a small issue so hopefully he can use the international break now to get his full health back.

“Then he will hopefully again be an option for Bournemouth.”