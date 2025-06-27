REVEALED: Lewis-Skelly fielded Real Madrid approach before penning new Arsenal deal

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Myles Lewis-Skelly resisted interest from Real Madrid to commit to a new deal with Arsenal this week.

The teenage left-back, after this past season's first team and England breakthrough, signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners on Thursday.

But The Times says Lewis-Skelly put pen to paper only after fielding interest from Real Madrid.

With a year to run on his previous contract, Real sought out the 18 year-old about discussing the prospect of a pre-contract  in January ahead of a Bosman move in June.

However, Lewis-Skelly turned down the approach to commit to Arsenal until 2030.

