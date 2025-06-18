Arsenal learn Real Madrid's Rodrygo asking price

Arsenal have reportedly learned how much it would cost for Real Madrid to accept the sale of Brazilian winger Rodrygo this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side are understood to be looking to sign a new left-winger this summer after falling short in yet another Premier League title race.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal held talks with Madrid winger Rodrygo back in May and have since learnt how much it would cost to sign him.

Jacobs claims that Real Madrid are expected to demand a whopping €90 million (£77m) for the sale of the 24-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether the North London club would be willing to pay such a fee, especially considering their also looking to sign a top striker.

Rodrygo has also suggested several times that he would prefer to remain in Madrid and fight for his place under new manager Xabi Alonso.